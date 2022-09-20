Peacock Announces Straight-To-Series Order of Their First Adult Animated Comedy

Peacock announced the straight-to-series order of the streamer's first adult animated comedy IN THE KNOW.

Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head, Silicon Valley, KING of the Hill), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office) and Brandon Gardner will co-create and executive produce. Judge and Woods will both star. Alongside Judge, Greg Daniels (The Office) and Dustin Davis executive produce for Bandera Entertainment.

The series comes from studio Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive producers Bandera Entertainment.

Lauren Caspian is NPR's third most popular host. He's a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He's also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren's show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.

"In the Know will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way" said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We're excited to be working with the very best in the business in Mike, Greg, Zach and Brandon, and our partners at Universal Television."

"We're thrilled to be working on this unique and inventive series with such an accomplished team and can't wait for audiences to be In the Know," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.