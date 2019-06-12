Paul Wesley To Star In Season Two of CBS All Access' TELL ME A STORY

CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced Paul Wesley will return to star in season two of its original series TELL ME A STORY.

Created by Kevin Williamson, TELL ME A STORY takes the world's most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Exploring a whole new set of fairy tales and characters each season, season two of the series will feature the tales of three legendary princesses - "Beauty and the Beast," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Cinderella" - like you've never seen them before.

Paul Wesley will star as Tucker. A struggling novelist, Tucker spends his sleepless nights toiling away in a secluded cabin in the woods and his days trying to prove he's good enough for his beautiful fiancée. But it's all about to come crashing down as a dark secret threatens to destroy his world.

Paul Wesley's recent acting credits include a co-starring role in the first season of TELL ME A STORY, produced by Kapital Entertainment where Wesley's production company, Citizen Media, has an overall deal. Over the last few years, Citizen Media has set up multiple series projects for development at various networks and studios including ABC, FOX 21 TV Studios, Warner Bros TV/Warner Horizon and Freeform. Currently in development is "Confessions of a Drug Addicted High School Teacher," starring Wesley and directed by David Slade ("Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"), also produced by Kapital and Citizen Media. Wesley starred on "The Vampire Diaries" for eight seasons, directed multiple episodes throughout the series' run, and served as a producer for its final season. Behind the camera, last year he directed episodes of "Roswell, New Mexico" and "Legacies." In addition, he had a co-starring role in Netflix's docu-drama "Medal Of Honor," produced by Robert Zemeckis, and starred in two off-Broadway theater productions in 2018.

From Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment, TELL ME A STORY is written and executive-produced by Kevin Williamson alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Season one of TELL ME A STORY is currently available to binge on CBS All Access.

CBS ALL ACCESS is CBS' direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. CBS ALL ACCESS gives subscribers the ability to watch more than 10,000 episodes on demand - spanning exclusive original series, CBS Television Network's primetime, daytime and late-night shows, plus classic TV hits - as well as the ability to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. CBS All Access' original series include THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, STRANGE ANGEL, TELL ME A STORY and NO ACTIVITY, as well as upcoming series INTERROGATION, WHY WOMEN KILL and THE STAND. CBS ALL ACCESS is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and the upcoming STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and STAR TREK: PICARD, featuring Sir Patrick Stewart. CBS ALL ACCESS also includes the ability to stream CBS Interactive's other live channels, CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

The service is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS app for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Versions of CBS ALL ACCESS have now launched internationally in Canada and Australia (10 All Access), with unique but similar content and pricing plans. For more details on CBS All Access, please visit https://www.cbs.com/all-access.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You