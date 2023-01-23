Paul Wedgwood And Eddie Alcazar Team To Launch Entropy Pictures

Award-winning director/writer Eddie Alcazar and British gaming mogul Paul Wedgwood have teamed to launch the independent film production company Entropy Pictures.

The launch follows the raucous Sundance Film Festival world premiere of Alcazar's latest feature "Divinity" starring Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran, Bella Thorne and Scott Bakula, and was written, directed and produced by Alcazar alongside Steven Soderbergh, who served as executive producer.

Wedgwood most recently executive produced the upcoming thriller "The Kill Room" starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

Both having profound success in the video game industry, Wedgwood and Alcazar's likeminded creative visions and business philosophies sparked the formation of Entropy Pictures. The company takes a transmedia approach to seeding and developing IP and embraces disruption in the entertainment ecosystem, connecting unique stories with audiences LOOKING FOR bold new offerings.

Creating and running an independent production banner dedicated to telling character-driven, high-concept stories with commerciality, Wedgwood and Alcazar will channel their combined creative power and resources to tackle daring, boundary-pushing concepts and introduce a selective slate of unique stories and edgy material.

Headquartered in Los Angeles and London, Entropy Pictures aims to make anywhere from three to five films a year. Budget ranges of the films on the Entropy slate will vary depending on the size and scope of the individual projects with most intended to be mid-level budgeted films.

Financial backing for Entropy will come from Paul Wedgwood's Supernova Capital LLP.

Veteran, award-winning studio executive Nick Bridger joins Entropy Pictures at launch as the company's Head of Development and Production. Also joining the studio is experienced Line Producer James Allen who has worked on all of Alcazar's productions.

The first film from Entropy Pictures will be the genre bending, hybrid live action / animated thriller "Absolute", which Alcazar wrote and will direct as his next feature - producing alongside Wedgwood.

"Absolute" follows a pair of college friends who are working on a device that will change humanity's relationship with the universe. Their device can transport a person into a neighboring dimension using one's mind to complete a roadmap. When one of the friends confronts a devastating relationship breakup with his girlfriend, he makes a choice to enter the portal they have created IN SEARCH OF a better version of her. What transpires in story of friendship, betrayal, love, loss and the obsessive desire for perfection. The obsession for the Absolute.

Financing is in place and the film will shoot this summer.

Said Alcazar, "Creating a foundation for this type of film is very motivating as there are so many opportunities to explore different worlds and each can lend itself to many formats such as film, digital and animation to truly immerse the audience in a specific style of emotion. Ultimately this is a story about young adults striving to be recognized and significant in an imperfect world. They follow grandiose ideas in order to give their lives meaning and end up realizing peace of mind and love are found in simplicity, not absolute perfection."

Said Wedgwood, 'I want to work with the most talented storytellers in the business - and Eddie is of course in that upper echelon of multitalented next generation writer/directors who really challenge audiences. In 'Absolute', he has created a gripping and evocative story that is a distinctly original cinematic experience. This is the type of bold film that will define Entropy."

Wedgwood added, "As a company, we see ourselves as hyper-creative, nimble and collaborative. Eddie, Nick and myself are creators at heart and have complex projects we'll develop and nurture very carefully. With the film landscape continuing to shift and evolve, our approach to championing distinctive material and bringing our creative visions to life is what drives us. I'm thrilled to start this exciting new endeavor with Eddie and Nick and work creatively and collaboratively to build a specialized brand."

Added Alcazar, "With Entropy, we have an exciting new model for making films - one that empowers creators and their vision. Paul and I share a unique creative vision and underlying business philosophies that will fuel us as we grow the company and our output."

Alcazar is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.