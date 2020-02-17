Patrick Zeller Stars in Romantic Ghost Story JUST ONE MORE KISS

Actor Patrick Zeller gets a SECOND CHANCE at love in the new romantic ghost story feature film, 'Just One More Kiss'. The ethereal film will release in limited theaters on February 20th and then DVD/streaming release on February 25th.

'Just One More Kiss' centers around soulmates, Max (Zeller) and Abby (Faleena Hopkins), who find themselves ripped apart by a tragic accident. When his ghost mysteriously appears to her, neither knows why or if this SECOND CHANCE is even real.

The heart-aching film blends an edgy cinematic visual style with a traditionally romantic storyline. It has already proven a winner for Zeller, who earned Best Actor at the Aphrodite Film Awards for his role and earned Best Feature Film at the Big Apple Film Festival. It was written and directed by Zeller's co-star, Faleena Hopkins, who is also a successful independent romance novelist.

"I have so many loved ones who have passed who I still think of and talk to when I need their help. Playing Max was like being on the other side of it, wanting so badly to help someone I love and struggling with how to do that," explains Zeller.

Previously, Zeller has performed on the stages of New York City and around the country, including Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA, Denver Center Theatre Co., and The Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, CA. He earned his BFA in Theatre from Emerson College and an MFA in Dramatic Arts from the University of San Diego. In addition, Zeller is the founding Artistic Director for the Present Tense Theater Project, an applied-theatre ensemble committed to bringing disparate and diverse stories to the stage.

Zeller has appeared in numerous film and television projects, including the feature films NO RESERVATIONS and Virgin Alexander, and TV shows Law and Order, Medium, Kidnapped and The Young and the Restless.

Currently, he is co-creating and starring in the upcoming comedy web series, Packed, which follows stay-at-home dads using a fictional social media app to connect.

Watch the trailer here:





