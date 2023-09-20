Paramount+'s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween

The Peak Screaming collection is available to stream now.

Sep. 20, 2023

Paramount+'s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween

The Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection returns to the service TODAY with a broad and popular lineup of chills and thrills for audiences to enjoy this Halloween season. The updated collection features more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series and episodes.

The seasonal spooktacular also will include the debut of BARGAIN (Thursday, October 5), a festival award-winning South Korean dystopian thriller series; the premiere of PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES (Friday, October 6), a horror film based on the never-before-told chapter from the novel Pet Sematary; and the release of MONSTER HIGH 2 (Thursday, October 5), the sequel to the hit musical film inspired by the beloved children’s toy line. The Halloween-themed content on Paramount+ can be streamed here

From child-sized scares to pulse-pounding terrors, the Peak Screaming collection connects each member of the household with bespoke frights from more than 25 expertly curated carousels. New and returning subgenres include “Flash Frights: 90 Minutes or Less,” “True & Terrifying,” “ExtraTerrorestrial,” “Based on BOOks” and more.

Halloween Content on Paramount+

  • Big Screen’s Big Screams: Blockbuster hits, such as Scream VI, Smile, Paranormal Activity, Mother! and Orphan: First Kill
  • Slash Hits: Spine-chilling slashers, such as Pearl*, Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers*, X* and Scream (1995)
  • Horror Heroines: Iconic films and series, featuring scream queens, such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, YELLOWJACKETS* and 10 Cloverfield Lane
  • Supernatural Scares: Otherworldly oddities with The Ring (2002), The Grudge (2004), The Blair Witch Project and Pet Sematary (2019)
  • Family Fright Night: Family favorites and kids titles, such as The Addams Family (1991 and 2019), Monster High: The Movie, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and A Really Haunted Loud House, which debuts on the service within collection on Thursday, September 28
  • Coming of Rage: High-school horrors like TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, WOLF PACK, SCHOOL SPIRITS, Teeth*, Firestarter and My Dead Ex  
  • Critically Acclaimed: Praised scares, such as Arrival, District 9, Rosemary’s Baby*, Annihilation and Suspiria (1977)*
  • Creature Features: Monsters take center stage in iconic films, such as King Kong (1976), Cloverfield*, Crawl and Congo*
  • A24 Horror: Peak A24 thrillers, such as Midsommar*, Bodies Bodies Bodies*, THE KILLING of a Sacred Deer* and Men*
  • Costume Goals: Cosplay contenders, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic 2, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM and Babylon 
  • Halloween Nickstalgia: Nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats (1991), iCarly (2007) and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
  • Suspenseful Series: Darkly captivating seasons of EVIL, Criminal Minds, The Twilight Zone, DEXTER* and TWIN PEAKS: THE RETURN*
  • International Horror: Terrors from around the globe with Train to Busan*, The Host*, Death's Roulette and Curandero

Watch the trailer here:

Paramount+ also will be the streaming home to CBS’ seasonal content, including the first-ever Big Brother primetime Halloween episode on October 31**; a wrestling-themed Halloween episode on The Price Is Right on October 31**; and a spooky celebration on Let’s Make a Deal on October 31**. 

This season, the Peak Screaming offering will come to life with the first-ever Paramount+ Peak Screaming-themed celebration at the Javits Center Saturday, October 14, from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., exclusively to New York Comic Con badge holders.

In addition, Paramount+ will present THE HAUNTED Lodge, an immersive, pop-up Halloween experience, riddled with some of the scariest films and series from Paramount+. Visitors can step inside their favorite shows and movies, from SpongeBob SquarePants to YELLOWJACKETS to PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES at THE HAUNTED Lodge inside the Westfield Century City mall from October 27-29.

The Peak Screaming collection is available to stream now. To view the Peak Screaming trailer, click here

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.



