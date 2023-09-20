Paramount+'s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween

The Peak Screaming collection is available to stream now.
The Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection returns to the service TODAY with a broad and popular lineup of chills and thrills for audiences to enjoy this Halloween season. The updated collection features more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series and episodes.
The seasonal spooktacular also will include the debut of BARGAIN (Thursday, October 5), a festival award-winning South Korean dystopian thriller series; the premiere of PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES (Friday, October 6), a horror film based on the never-before-told chapter from the novel Pet Sematary; and the release of MONSTER HIGH 2 (Thursday, October 5), the sequel to the hit musical film inspired by the beloved children’s toy line. The Halloween-themed content on Paramount+ can be streamed here.
From child-sized scares to pulse-pounding terrors, the Peak Screaming collection connects each member of the household with bespoke frights from more than 25 expertly curated carousels. New and returning subgenres include “Flash Frights: 90 Minutes or Less,” “True & Terrifying,” “ExtraTerrorestrial,” “Based on BOOks” and more.
Watch the trailer here:
Paramount+ also will be the streaming home to CBS’ seasonal content, including the first-ever Big Brother primetime Halloween episode on October 31**; a wrestling-themed Halloween episode on The Price Is Right on October 31**; and a spooky celebration on Let’s Make a Deal on October 31**.
This season, the Peak Screaming offering will come to life with the first-ever Paramount+ Peak Screaming-themed celebration at the Javits Center Saturday, October 14, from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., exclusively to New York Comic Con badge holders.
In addition, Paramount+ will present THE HAUNTED Lodge, an immersive, pop-up Halloween experience, riddled with some of the scariest films and series from Paramount+. Visitors can step inside their favorite shows and movies, from SpongeBob SquarePants to YELLOWJACKETS to PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES at THE HAUNTED Lodge inside the Westfield Century City mall from October 27-29.
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
