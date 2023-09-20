Paramount+'s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween

The Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection returns to the service TODAY with a broad and popular lineup of chills and thrills for audiences to enjoy this Halloween season. The updated collection features more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series and episodes.

The seasonal spooktacular also will include the debut of BARGAIN (Thursday, October 5), a festival award-winning South Korean dystopian thriller series; the premiere of PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES (Friday, October 6), a horror film based on the never-before-told chapter from the novel Pet Sematary; and the release of MONSTER HIGH 2 (Thursday, October 5), the sequel to the hit musical film inspired by the beloved children’s toy line. The Halloween-themed content on Paramount+ can be streamed here.

From child-sized scares to pulse-pounding terrors, the Peak Screaming collection connects each member of the household with bespoke frights from more than 25 expertly curated carousels. New and returning subgenres include “Flash Frights: 90 Minutes or Less,” “True & Terrifying,” “ExtraTerrorestrial,” “Based on BOOks” and more.

Halloween Content on Paramount+

Big Screen’s Big Screams : Blockbuster hits, such as Scream VI, Smile, Paranormal Activity, Mother! and Orphan: First Kill

: Blockbuster hits, such as Scream VI, Smile, Paranormal Activity, Mother! and Orphan: First Kill Slash Hits : Spine-chilling slashers, such as Pearl*, Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers*, X* and Scream (1995)

: Spine-chilling slashers, such as Pearl*, Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers*, X* and Scream (1995) Horror Heroines : Iconic films and series, featuring scream queens, such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, YELLOWJACKETS* and 10 Cloverfield Lane

: Iconic films and series, featuring scream queens, such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, YELLOWJACKETS* and 10 Cloverfield Lane Supernatural Scares : Otherworldly oddities with The Ring (2002), The Grudge (2004), The Blair Witch Project and Pet Sematary (2019)

: Otherworldly oddities with The Ring (2002), The Grudge (2004), The Blair Witch Project and Pet Sematary (2019) Family Fright Night : Family favorites and kids titles, such as The Addams Family (1991 and 2019), Monster High: The Movie, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and A Really Haunted Loud House, which debuts on the service within collection on Thursday, September 28

: Family favorites and kids titles, such as The Addams Family (1991 and 2019), Monster High: The Movie, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and A Really Haunted Loud House, which debuts on the service within collection on Thursday, September 28 Coming of Rage : High-school horrors like TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, WOLF PACK, SCHOOL SPIRITS, Teeth*, Firestarter and My Dead Ex

: High-school horrors like TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, WOLF PACK, SCHOOL SPIRITS, Teeth*, Firestarter and My Dead Ex Critically Acclaimed : Praised scares, such as Arrival, District 9, Rosemary’s Baby*, Annihilation and Suspiria (1977)*

: Praised scares, such as Arrival, District 9, Rosemary’s Baby*, Annihilation and Suspiria (1977)* Creature Features: Monsters take center stage in iconic films, such as King Kong (1976), Cloverfield*, Crawl and Congo*

Monsters take center stage in iconic films, such as King Kong (1976), Cloverfield*, Crawl and Congo* A24 Horror: Peak A24 thrillers, such as Midsommar*, Bodies Bodies Bodies*, THE KILLING of a Sacred Deer* and Men*

Peak A24 thrillers, such as Midsommar*, Bodies Bodies Bodies*, THE KILLING of a Sacred Deer* and Men* Costume Goals : Cosplay contenders, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic 2, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM and Babylon

: Cosplay contenders, such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic 2, STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM and Babylon Halloween Nickstalgia: Nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats (1991), iCarly (2007) and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats (1991), iCarly (2007) and Aaahh!!! Real Monsters Suspenseful Series: Darkly captivating seasons of EVIL, Criminal Minds, The Twilight Zone, DEXTER* and TWIN PEAKS: THE RETURN*

Darkly captivating seasons of EVIL, Criminal Minds, The Twilight Zone, DEXTER* and TWIN PEAKS: THE RETURN* International Horror: Terrors from around the globe with Train to Busan*, The Host*, Death's Roulette and Curandero

Watch the trailer here:

Paramount+ also will be the streaming home to CBS’ seasonal content, including the first-ever Big Brother primetime Halloween episode on October 31**; a wrestling-themed Halloween episode on The Price Is Right on October 31**; and a spooky celebration on Let’s Make a Deal on October 31**.

This season, the Peak Screaming offering will come to life with the first-ever Paramount+ Peak Screaming-themed celebration at the Javits Center Saturday, October 14, from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m., exclusively to New York Comic Con badge holders.

In addition, Paramount+ will present THE HAUNTED Lodge, an immersive, pop-up Halloween experience, riddled with some of the scariest films and series from Paramount+. Visitors can step inside their favorite shows and movies, from SpongeBob SquarePants to YELLOWJACKETS to PET SEMATARY: BLOODLINES at THE HAUNTED Lodge inside the Westfield Century City mall from October 27-29.

The Peak Screaming collection is available to stream now. To view the Peak Screaming trailer, click here.

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.