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Paramount+ to Present TULSA KING Season 4, DEXTER: RESURRECTION Season 2 in October

Sylvester Stallone and Michael C. Hall headline returning series, while new shows NCIS: NEW YORK and CUPERTINO join CBS Premiere Week.

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Paramount+ to Present TULSA KING Season 4, DEXTER: RESURRECTION Season 2 in October

October is bringing mob bosses, serial killers, new worlds and a lineup of scares to Paramount+.

Sylvester Stallone returns when Tulsa King comes back for Season 4 on October 16, while Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan in Season 2 of Dexter: Resurrection on October 30. The month also marks the arrival of Avatar: Seven Havens, an all-new animated adventure set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, on October 9, and Part 2 of the final season of All The Queen's Men on October 21.

The CBS lineup returns for Premiere Week beginning October 4 with returning hits like Marshals, Tracker, NCIS, Sheriff Country, and new series, including Cupertino, from the creators of Evil, NCIS: New York starring LL Cool J and Scott Caan, and Eternally Yours from the executive producers of Ghosts.

Paramount+ is also marking spooky season with its Peak Screaming collection. Fans can trick-or-treat their way through a lineup of horror favorites, with 28 Weeks Later, Drag Me to Hell, Parasite, It Follows and more joining the service throughout the month.

For sports fans, the action doesn't slow down either, with NFL ON CBS, UFC and UEFA Champions League rounding out a packed October on Paramount+.

In The Spotlight

October 3 - UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang (Paramount+ and CBS)

October 9 - Avatar: Seven Havens | NEW Paramount+ Animated Series

October 10 - UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan

October 13 - Dana White's Contender Series | Season 10 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

October 13 - The Varnell Hill Show | Season Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

October 16 - Tulsa King Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series

October 17 - UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott

October 21 - All The Queen's Men Season 5, Part 2 | Finale Season | Paramount+ Original Series

October 24 - UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev

October 25 - A Course Called Ireland | NEW Paramount+ Docuseries

October 28 - The Challenge | Season 42 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

October 30 - Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 | Showtime Original Series

New Episodes Weekly

Tuesdays: Dana White's Contender Series Season 10 (finale October 13)

Tuesdays: The Varnell Hill Show (finale October 13)

Wednesdays: The Challenge Season 42 (finale October 28)

Wednesdays - Sacrifice Season 2

Fridays - Mobland Season 2

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