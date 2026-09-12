TULSA KING Clip Shows Dwight Manfredi's Criminal Empire Hitting the Skids

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Paramount+ has shared a new compilation clip from TULSA KING highlighting some of the show's most chaotic turns, focusing on moments when Dwight Manfredi's carefully laid plans go sideways. The footage centers on Sylvester Stallone as Manfredi, the mob capo attempting to build a criminal operation from the ground up, and shows how quickly things can spiral even for a seasoned operator.

According to the clip's framing, building a criminal empire is already an intense undertaking, and the compilation leans into the moments when Manfredi's days end up flying off the rails entirely. The clip strings together several such sequences, underscoring the volatility that surrounds his efforts to establish control in a new territory.

The compilation offers a look at the tension that runs through Manfredi's operation, with the chaos serving as a throughline for how precarious his position remains even as he works to consolidate power. Stallone anchors each moment as the character navigates the fallout of plans that do not go as intended.

TULSA KING is streaming on Paramount+, with the platform continuing to release clips spotlighting key moments from the series as Manfredi's story unfolds.

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