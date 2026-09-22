Jessie J to headline St Paul's Cathedral benefit concert for Shelter

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BRIT award-winning, multi-platinum selling artist Jessie J will take to the stage for a special one-night performance at St Paul's Cathedral, raising vital funds for housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

An Evening with Jessie J at St. Paul's Cathedral, brought to you by HSBC UK in support of Shelter, will take place on 18 November, with 100% of proceeds from ticket sales donated to the charity.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on 24 September 2026 and are available for purchase here.

Audiences can look forward to an unforgettable evening of live music as part of Shelter's partnership with HSBC UK, which helps people and families across the UK build financial resilience – support that can help make a difference when the unexpected happens.

Jessie J said: 'Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. That's why I'm proud to be working with Shelter to put on a very special one-off acoustic show, raising money for this incredible charity that does such vital work supporting people and families affected by homelessness'

Becky Moffat, Chief Marketing Officer, HSBC UK said: 'I'm proud of our partnership with Shelter and excited for what is going to be a great concert for a great cause. We recognise that poor financial health and housing insecurity can often go hand in hand, which is why our partnership with Shelter is focused on helping people and families build financial resilience and access practical support when they need it most.'

Sarah Elliot, Chief Executive Officer at Shelter, said: 'We're thrilled to be working with Jessie J and HSBC UK on what promises to be a wonderful evening, all in aid of raising crucial funds to tackle the housing emergency in this country.

'No child deserves to grow up without the stability that a safe and secure home provides. Yet, record numbers of children are spending their childhoods stuck in grim, cramped temporary accommodation, often living with mice infestations and mould growing on the walls, at risk of being moved on at the drop of a hat.

'Through our partnership with HSBC UK, we work with families to provide vital housing advice to prevent them losing their homes. By buying tickets to this brilliant night, fans will also help us to continue our fight against the housing emergency.'

An Evening with Jessie J takes place on 18 November 2026 at St. Paul's Cathedral.

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