Hank Takes A Saudi Arabia Job Offer, Leaves Bobby In Arlen On KING OF THE HILL
The scene follows Hank and Bobby as their paths split over a major family decision.
A new scene from KING OF THE HILL, shared by Hulu, centers on Hank Hill facing a job offer in Saudi Arabia, a decision that forces a split with his now-teenage son Bobby, who chooses to remain in Arlen, Texas. The clip focuses on the fallout of that choice, with father and son heading in different directions as the show continues its run on Hulu.
Mike Judge voices Hank in the scene, with Pamela Adlon voicing Bobby. Both actors have voiced these characters across the animated series, with Adlon previously heard as Bobby in a separate clip depicting a tense family dinner sparked by Bobby's girlfriend Willow's vegan diet, a scene that similarly put Hank at odds with the younger generation in his household.
The clip keeps its attention narrow, showing the emotional weight of Hank's decision to take the overseas job and Bobby's choice to stay put rather than follow him. No additional detail is given about how long Hank's job in Saudi Arabia is expected to last or how the family arrangement is resolved beyond this moment, leaving the scene to stand on its own as a turning point for the Hill family.
The episode is part of KING OF THE HILL's continued run on Hulu, where the series remains available to stream in full alongside other recent scenes from the show. Bobby's earlier clash with Hank over Willow's vegan diet offers another look at the same father-son dynamic driving this new scene.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...