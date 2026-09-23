Owen Thiele Recounts His Viral Emergency Landing Story on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
The story turned an unexpected flight scare into an unlikely bonding moment.
Owen Thiele sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to walk through the details of his viral emergency landing story, an experience that unexpectedly turned into a tale about the friends he made along the way. The segment gave Hudson and the studio audience a firsthand account of how the ordeal unfolded and the connections that came out of it.
Thiele used the appearance to recount the moment step by step, focusing not just on the tension of the situation but on the relationships formed with fellow passengers during the experience. The story's viral spread had already made it familiar to some viewers, but the interview offered his own telling of how events actually played out.
Much of the conversation centered on the aftermath of the incident, with Thiele describing how the shared experience with strangers led to lasting friendships. Hudson prompted him to detail specific moments from the ordeal, giving the audience a fuller picture of what happened beyond the version that circulated online.
The segment stayed focused on Thiele's personal account, with the emergency landing serving as the entry point into a broader story about unexpected camaraderie under pressure.
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