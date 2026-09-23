HBO Max Celebrates Its 2026 Emmy Winners In New Video Roundup

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HBO Max posted a video congratulating its 2026 Emmy Award winners, offering a brief celebratory look at the platform's showing during this year's awards season. The clip, titled "2026 Emmy Winners," frames the recognition as a win for the streamer's broader programming slate rather than singling out one series or category.

HBO Max has spent recent months rolling out a mix of scripted series and companion content across its platform, including the DC Studios series LANTERNS, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as dueling Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart. The show has been a recurring subject of behind-the-scenes video content from the platform, including Inside the Episode featurettes and an official podcast breaking down key story moments.

The Emmy win video arrives as HBO Max continues to promote new and returning titles, including the recently premiered series WAR, starring Sienna Miller and Dominic West, and the second season of RAGE. Both projects have been supported by trailers and marketing pushes on the platform's channels in the weeks surrounding the Emmy announcement.

HBO Max did not specify which titles or individuals took home Emmy Awards within the video itself, keeping the focus on a general note of congratulations to its winners. The platform's LANTERNS series has been among the shows receiving sustained promotional attention on HBO Max's channels this fall.

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