KING OF THE HILL Spotlights Bobby's Long Culinary Obsession In New Hulu Clip

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Hulu has shared a new KING OF THE HILL clip centered on Bobby Hill, voiced by Pamela Adlon, and his long-running enthusiasm for food. Titled "Bobby Hill: Food Savant," the clip frames Bobby's culinary curiosity as a defining trait of the character, noting that he has been, as the streamer puts it, in the food game for quite some time.

The clip keeps its focus on Bobby's relationship with food rather than any single episode storyline, positioning him as the family's resident foodie within the animated series. Pamela Adlon continues to voice Bobby in the current run of KING OF THE HILL, streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Bobby-centric clip arrives alongside other recent KING OF THE HILL moments Hulu has shared involving the character, including a scene showing Bobby's girlfriend Willow clashing with Hank over her vegan diet at a family dinner, another instance of the show returning to Bobby's food-related storylines.

No additional detail is given in the clip about a specific episode or plot beyond Bobby's established love of food, with the video standing as a self-contained look at one of the character's core traits within the Hill household.

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