ROCKY and CREED Film Collections Now Streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paramount+ and Pluto TV announced that the entire collection of the Academy Award-nominated ROCKY film series, including its three acclaimed CREED sequel films, are available to stream on both services starting today.

The collection of films, which arrives in celebration of the original film's 50th anniversary, includes the original iconic series, consisting of ROCKY, ROCKY II, ROCKY III, ROCKY IV, ROCKY V, ROCKY Balboa (2006) and all three movies from the Michael B. Jordan-led CREED trilogy, including the original directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Ryan Coogler (Sinners, Black Panther, Fruitvale Station).

The ROCKY film franchise has been nominated for 12 Academy Awards, with the eponymous original movie winning three for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Film Editing, in addition to grossing almost $2 billion dollars at box offices worldwide.

In addition to Stallone and Michael B. Jordan, the film series has featured a rolodex of stars including Tessa Thompson, Carl Weathers, Milo Ventimiglia, Talia Shire, Phylicia Rashad, Burgess Meredith, Tony Burton, Mr. T, Dolph Lundgren, Brigitte Nielsen, Tommy Morrison, Richard Grant, Antonio Tarver, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Tony Bellew and Florian Munteanu.

The collection arrives ahead of the October 16 Season Four premiere of the hit Paramount+ Original series, Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone himself.

The ROCKY and CREED collection can be streamed at paramountplus.com/collections/rocky.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a global free streaming television service and part of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY). Founded in 2014, Pluto TV pioneered free streaming television and is now updated with integrated technology built to superserve the modern entertainment consumer. As part of Paramount, Pluto TV has franchise access unmatched in free streaming television, including current series from the CBS portfolio, iconic Nickelodeon programming and Paramount theatrical films making their free streaming premiere exclusively on Pluto TV. Pluto TV is a curated destination that delivers a premium, personalized experience for audiences and advertisers around the world. Available across connected TV, mobile, and web, Pluto TV reaches viewers globally across more than 35 markets. For more information, visit www.pluto.tv.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...