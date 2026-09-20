Sylvester Stallone Recalls Writing 'Rocky' and His Own Underdog Story

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Sylvester Stallone sat down with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist at his home in the Hamptons to discuss the screenplay that changed the course of his career, 'Rocky,' along with his current role in the series 'Tulsa King.' The conversation, aired on TODAY, centered on Stallone's own underdog story and how it mirrored the character he created decades ago.

Stallone wrote the 'Rocky' screenplay himself, a project he has described as the turning point of his career and personal life. The film's success established him as one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, and he continues to work steadily in television with his role in 'Tulsa King.'

Stallone is now telling his own story in greater depth through a new autobiography, 'The Steps: A Memoir.' The book gives him the opportunity to revisit the struggles and setbacks that shaped his path before 'Rocky' made him famous, drawing a direct line between his real life and the underdog narrative that defined the film.

During the sit-down, Stallone reflected on the parallels between his own perseverance and the character of Rocky Balboa, framing the screenplay not just as a career breakthrough but as a personal turning point that he says still resonates with him decades later.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 41 Days 13 Hrs 44 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link