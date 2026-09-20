Sylvester Stallone Recalls Writing 'Rocky' and His Own Underdog Story
The actor invited a TODAY correspondent to his Hamptons home for the conversation.
Sylvester Stallone sat down with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist at his home in the Hamptons to discuss the screenplay that changed the course of his career, 'Rocky,' along with his current role in the series 'Tulsa King.' The conversation, aired on TODAY, centered on Stallone's own underdog story and how it mirrored the character he created decades ago.
Stallone wrote the 'Rocky' screenplay himself, a project he has described as the turning point of his career and personal life. The film's success established him as one of Hollywood's most recognizable stars, and he continues to work steadily in television with his role in 'Tulsa King.'
Stallone is now telling his own story in greater depth through a new autobiography, 'The Steps: A Memoir.' The book gives him the opportunity to revisit the struggles and setbacks that shaped his path before 'Rocky' made him famous, drawing a direct line between his real life and the underdog narrative that defined the film.
During the sit-down, Stallone reflected on the parallels between his own perseverance and the character of Rocky Balboa, framing the screenplay not just as a career breakthrough but as a personal turning point that he says still resonates with him decades later.
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