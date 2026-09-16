IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL to Stream on Disney+ and Hulu

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The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will stream across Disney+ and Hulu from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, iHeartMedia announced. The two-day event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, takes place Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, and will feature performances by BTS, Benson Boone, Cardi B, Ciara, Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, LE SSERAFIM, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Zara Larsson and a special performance by Stella Lefty.

iHeartMedia also revealed its list of celebrity presenters and attendees for the festival, which include Ashlee Keating, Bobby Bones, Britt Stewart, Danielle Fishel, DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God and Jess Hilarious of The Breakfast Club, Donny Osmond, Jenna Dewan, Jasmine Yen, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Lainey Wilson, Lele Pons, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez, Megan Lawless, Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday, Taylor Hanson, Val Chmerkovskiy and Woody.

Each night, the festival will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Disney+ and Hulu will livestream all of the performances, giving subscribers front-row access from home.

House of Music presented by Hyundai

House of Music presented by Hyundai is a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One, including BTS, Cardi B, Kenny Chesney and Zara Larsson. Fans are invited to make themselves at home as they explore interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music and passions of their favorite artists and brands. Additionally, before the festival main stage show begins on Saturday, September 19, Stella Lefty takes the House of Music stage for a pre-show performance and Major Lazer Will Close out the night on Saturday with a post-show performance at the iHeartRadio House of Music Powered by Hyundai. For more information visit iheartmedia.com.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will be executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters from iHeartMedia and Diversified Production Services (DPS). iHeartMedia will also executive produce the live stream and VOD special on Hulu.

Event Details

iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One

Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19

Doors 6:30 p.m., Show 7:30 p.m.

House of Music presented by Hyundai: Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 4 p.m.- 1 a.m.

T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas, NV 89158

Tickets for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival Presented by Capital One are available now at AXS.com.

Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, Audible, Booking.com, Burlington, FLRT Energy, FIJI, Hyundai, Khloé Kardashian Fragrances, LG, LifeLock, M&M's , MGM, OREO, Sensodyne Clinical White and Une Femme Wines.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.

Artists and/or event are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

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