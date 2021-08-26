Paramount+ to Present Special Episode of BEHIND THE MUSIC Featuring Bret Michaels

Paramount+ will release a special episode of their streaming series Behind the Music tonight, surrounding musician and global entrepreneur Bret Michaels' profile. For the first time ever, throughout the following weeks, Michaels will be answering questions from his fans submitted through his official website and social media channels about the Behind the Music special.

With his three generations of fans eagerly snapping up his game-changing autobiography entitled Auto-Scrap-Ography, demand has been overwhelming for the never-told stories and images that come directly from Michaels' mind to the page. The Behind the Music episode will meet that demand with tales from the street-level underdog with an unbroken fighting spirit who fought his way from playing in his Pennsylvania garage to continuing to sell out stadiums and arenas around the world.

Paramount, with its parent company Viacom, has long been a home for Michaels' hit television series, beginning with the cultural phenomenon of Rock of Love and continuing with Life As I Know It along with him being the only artist ever featured in two episodes of MTV's Cribs. Michaels is a "cultural touchdown for the network", in the words of former MTV Networks CEO Judy McGrath.

Michaels, the son of a war veteran and a lifelong diabetic, has always made giving back a priority throughout his career. His Life Rocks Foundation continues to provide support to many charities and causes around the globe.

Michaels' episode of Behind the Music will stream tonight on Paramount+.