Paramount + Renews WHY WOMEN KILL For Season Three

Paramount+ has renewed Why Women Kill for a third season!

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the third season of the anthology series by Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry will feature a brand-new cast.

Why Women Kill examines how the roles of women have changed over the decades, but how their reaction to betrayal... has not. Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the '60s, a socialite in the '80s and a lawyer in 2019, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Season two will follow a new set of characters dealing with acts of betrayal.

The first season of Why Women Kill stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The cast includes Rachel Bay Jones, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and KATIE Finneran.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Creator Marc Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine's Brian Grazer; Francie Calfo; Acme Productions' Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis; and Marc Webb.