Paramount Makes SELMA Available for Free This Month

Ava DuVernay's powerful drama Selma tells the incredible story of how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led the epic march from Selma to Montgomery to secure equal voting rights in an event that forever altered history.

Beginning today, Paramount is making Selma available for free rental on digital platforms through the end of the month.

55 years after the historic marches from Selma, as we witness the expression of decades of collective pain, we should reflect on Dr. King's words: "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

We hope this small gesture will encourage people throughout the country to examine our nation's history and reflect on the ways that racial injustice has infected our society. The key message of Selma is the importance of equality, dignity and justice for all people. Clearly, that message is as vital today as it was in 1965.

Related Articles View More TV Stories