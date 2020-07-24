Paramount Delays A QUIET PLACE 2 & TOP GUN: MAVERICK To 2021

The Films Have Been Pushed Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Paramount has announced that it will delay the release of "A Quiet Place" and "Top Gun: Maverick" until 2021, according to Variety.

"A Quiet Place Part 2," starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, will release in theaters on April 23, 2021, instead of September 6, 2020 and "Top Gun: Maverick," a sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 classic, will will premiere on July 2, 2021, instead of of December 23, 2020.

Paramount's president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson, and president of international theatrical distribution Mark Viane said in a statement, "We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like THE ONE enjoyed in theatres. We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen."

Paramount also set "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," to open on April 8, 2022. Other changes to include a new "Jackass" film (from July 2021 to Sept. 3, 2021), "Under the Boardwalk" (July 22, 2022) and "The Tiger's Apprentice" (from Feb. 11, 2022, to Feb. 10, 2023).

