Paramount Announces Upcoming Virtual Screening Events of TOMMY BOY, STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN & BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S

Paramount is planning to present a series of virtual screenings that will be streamed online via CYA.LIVE, allowing viewers to watch and interact via text and video with other fans, as well as special guest hosts.

The first event will be a 25th anniversary screening of the comedy classic TOMMY BOY hosted by the film's director, Peter Segal, whose additional credits include Get Smart with Steve Carell, 50 FIRST DATES with Adam Sandler, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult with Leslie Nielsen, and more. The event will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 5pm PT.

On Saturday, April 25 at 5pm PT, fans can tune in to watch STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN along with the hosts of the Inglorious Treksperts podcast, Mark A. Altman and Daren Dochterman. Altman is a television and motion picture writer/producer/director, as well as the author of the bestselling two-volume book The 50 Year Mission: The Complete Uncensored, Oral History of Star Trek. Dochterman has worked in the entertainment industry for over 30 years and has more than 80 film and television credits. He is known for his work as Visual Effects Supervisor on the Director's Edition of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

The third event will feature a screening of director Blake Edwards' unforgettable classic BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S on Saturday, May 2 at 5pm PT, just two days prior to Audrey Hepburn's birthday on May 4. The screening will be hosted by Andrea Kalas, the head of the Paramount Pictures Archives.

Fans can watch and participate in the screenings via text and video at CYA.LIVE. Each "ticket" to access a screening is $1.99.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You