Paramount+ Announces New SOUTH PARK & BEAVIS & BUTT-HEAD Content

Paramount+ TODAY announced that beginning in 2025, it will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of "South Park" episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies.

Additionally, later this year, "South Park's" expansive library of episodes will move exclusively in SVOD to Paramount+ in international markets, and beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.

From MTV Entertainment Studios and building on the success of 2021's two exclusive "South Park" made-for-streaming movies on Paramount+, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID and SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, Paramount+ REVEALED the title of its new "Beavis and Butt-Head" film: BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE. A new season of the hit animated series, as well as the full library of over 200 remastered episodes, will also stream exclusively on the service.

The announcements were made by Chris McCarthy, chief content officer, unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+, during the ViacomCBS Investors Event.

"SOUTH PARK and BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home," said McCarthy. "By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS' treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning."

"South Park" 2021-2027

2022: Complete library of 310 episodes to launch on Paramount+ internationally.

2024: Beginning with season 27, new episodes will have their U.S. and global streaming premieres on Paramount+.

2025: Entire catalogue rolls into the U.S., making Paramount+ the global exclusive SVOD home to the groundbreaking franchise.

MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker includes extending "South Park" on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 "South Park" original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including this year's SOUTH PARK: POST COVID and SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID.

The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

"Beavis Butt-Head" 2022

New movie: BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD DO THE UNIVERSE: In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a "creative" judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They DON'T score.

New series: Beavis and Butt-head are back and stupider than ever.

Full library of 200+ classic remastered episodes