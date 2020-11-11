Paradise City Sets December 4 Digital Release Date

The drama stars Chris Petrovski and Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones.

After making its World Premiere at Urbanworld Film Festival, the feature drama PARADISE CITY sets a digital release for December 4, 2020, with presale tickets starting on November 20. Starring Chris Petrovski (Madam Secretary) and American rapper Kirk "Sticky Fingaz" Jones, the film will be available to stream on these platforms: iTunes, Amazon, Google, Vudu, Tubi, Pluto, and more.

Inspired by true events, PARADISE CITY follows three men from different walks of life: a young cop with a checkered past (Kareem Saviñon), an ex-con turned devout Muslim (Hassan "Giant" Bradley), and a junkie with affluent roots (Petrovski). Their worlds collide when a plot to justify New York City's counter-terrorism campaign against homegrown extremists is uncovered. The men find themselves targeted by a corrupt police network led by Chief Frank Murdoch (Sticky Fingaz) and a dynastic family, newly led by the daughter, Bianca (Laura Kamin).

Director John Marco Lopez said: "It's truly an honor to have my third feature film released to a large audience in 2020. We're jumping off from the point of view of a crime drama, but we're going to a number of different places - emotionally & spiritually. We're also crossing a few different genres in a hopefully, exciting, and fresh way. We've put together a lot of challenging productions over the years, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of the epic scale of our storytelling. We shot over two years, over multiple urban and rural locations, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. For an indie film like ours - it doesn't get much bigger. There's no question, it's the most ambitious film we've made."

"Collaborating with John and creating this character together was something really special. It was simultaneously the most challenging and rewarding experience I've ever had," said Chris Petrovski.

﻿"Playing the role of Murdoch gave me a chance to stretch my acting chops by being a character I've never been before. Plus the writing and black & white cinematography was amazing," commented Kirk "Sticky Fingaz" Jones.

Written and Directed by John Marco Lopez, who's last narrative feature - the political thriller - The Hudson Tribes debuted in 2016 and starred Godrey, Cobra Kai's Vanessa Rubio, and The American's Owen Campbell. PARADISE CITY is executive produced by Kevin A. Lopez, with music by Zak Engel, and features Robert Morgan, Gordon Joseph Weiss, Roger Hendricks Simon, Christopher Tramantana, Thaddeus Street, Leslie Lopez, Dexter Strong, and Christopher "Mr. Dead" Davis.

