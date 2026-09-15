PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will feature conversations with casts and creators

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The Paley Center for Media announced the schedule for its 20th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, a streaming series featuring exclusive conversations with the casts and creative teams of some of the most anticipated new and returning series of the fall television season from major broadcast networks, cable television, and premium streaming platforms. Television fans can view the behind-the-scenes conversations on the Paley Center's YouTube channel starting September 15 at 9:00 am PT / noon ET.

The 2026 lineup of programs includes: ABC's R.J. Decker, CBS's NCIS: New York, Discovery's Expedition Unknown, FOX's Best Medicine, Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas, NBC's Line of Fire, Netflix's The Gentlemen, OWN's Ready to Love: Chicago, Peacock's The Paper, and USA's The Rainmaker.

'PaleyFest Fall TV Previews gives fans a front-row seat to the shows everyone will be talking about. From high-stakes adventures and family drama to mysteries, romance, and plenty of holiday magic, this year's lineup has something for every TV fan,' said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. 'Every year we are proud to take audiences behind the scenes with the stars and creative minds who are shaping what's next on television.'

'All of us at Discovery's Expedition Unknown are thrilled to be a part of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews and to showcase our new, adventure-filled expeditions,' said host and executive producer Josh Gates. 'We're also proud to preview a milestone moment from our upcoming season - the historic discovery of the lost Pan Am Clipper Endeavor aircraft, which we recently helped locate nearly 2,000 feet down on the ocean floor.'

'Since both of us spent many hours before YouTube at the Paley Museum watching old episodes of rare comedy shows (highly recommend 1955's The Phil Silvers Show 'Bivouac' by the way) we're extremely excited to talk about The Paper season two at the Paley Center,' said Greg Daniels, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer & Director & Michael Koman, Co-Creator, Executive Producer & Writer.

'One of the best parts of hosting Ready to Love is seeing people take a chance on finding love. Bringing the series to Chicago for the first time and celebrating its success with the Paley Center is something I'm proud to be a part of. I'm grateful to continue showcasing the beauty and joy of Black love through this series,' said Thomas 'Nephew Tommy' Miles, Host, OWN's Ready to Love.

'Always love PaleyFest, and very excited to be a part of this year's Fall TV Previews. We hope you enjoy our unique procedural/family drama hybrid, Line of Fire. The secrets and soap start now!' Joshua Safran, Creator, Showrunner, & Executive Producer.

'We are thrilled that Best Medicine is part of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews and excited to showcase this series alongside our extraordinary cast,' said Liz Tuccillo, Showrunner and Executive Producer, and Ben Silverman and Rodney Ferrell, Executive Producers. 'This Paley conversation captures what we think makes the show so special — the warmth, humor, and humanity, as well as the incredible chemistry of this ensemble, that brings this community of Port Wenn to life.'

'It is our joy to bring an inside look at this year's highly anticipated 'Countdown to Christmas' slate to the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews,' said Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media. 'Our holiday content is rooted in celebrating traditions, connections, and positivity and this immensely talented group of actors is uniquely suited to provide an enticing sneak peek of what's to come this time of year on Hallmark.'

Since its inception in 2006, many featured programs in PaleyFest Fall TV Previews have gone on to become television classics including black-ish, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Emily in Paris, Mom, This Is Us, The Mindy Project, and countless more. These and other memorable conversations from past editions of PaleyFest Fall TV Previews can be found on the Paley Center's YouTube channel.

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Schedule

Tuesday, September 15 at 9:00 am PT | Noon ET, ABC: R.J. Decker

Featuring: SCOTT SPEEDMAN, 'R.J. Decker' and Executive Producer; Jaina Lee Ortiz, 'Emilia 'Emi' Ochoa'; Bevin Bru, 'Detective Melody 'Mel' Abreu'; Kevin Rankin, 'Aloysius 'Wish' Aiken'; Adelaide Clemens, 'Catherine Delacroix'; and Rob Doherty, Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer

Moderator: Jim Halterman

Tuesday, September 15 at 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET, CBS: NCIS: New York

Featuring: LL Cool J, 'NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna'; Scott Caan, 'NCIS Special Agent Nick Schaeffer'; Jennifer Beals, 'Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells'; Jacqueline Byers, 'NCIS Special Agent Addison 'Addy' Ross'; Shane Harper, 'NCIS Special Agent Wyatt Sellers'; Devin Druid, 'NCIS Tech Specialist Sean Sullivan'; and Byron Balasco, Showrunner & Executive Producer

Moderator: Nischelle Turner, Co-Host, Entertainment Tonight

Tuesday, September 15 at 11:00 am PT | 2:00 pm ET, Discovery Channel: Expedition Unknown

Featuring: Josh Gates, Host & Executive Producer

Moderator: Hunter Ingram, Freelance TV Writer

Tuesday, September 15 at Noon PT | 3:00pm ET, FOX: Best Medicine

Featuring: Josh Charles, 'Dr. Martin Best'; Annie Potts, 'Aunt Sarah'; Abigail Spencer, 'Louisa Gavin'; Josh Segarra, 'Sheriff Mark Mylow'; Cree, 'Elaine Denton'; Jason Veasey, 'George Brady'; Stephen Spinella, 'Greg Garrison'; Liz Tuccillo, Showrunner & Executive Producer; Rodney Ferrell, Executive Producer; and Ben Silverman, Executive Producer

Moderator: Ashley Dvorkin, Entertainment Reporter, FOX Edge

Tuesday, September 15 at 1:00 pm PT | 4:00 pm ET, Hallmark: Countdown to Christmas

Featuring: B.J. Britt, Erin Cahill, Heather Hemmens, Marilu Henner, Nikki DeLoach, Rachel Boston, Wes Brown, Jonathan Bennett, and Autumn Reeser

Moderator: Breanne Heldman, Executive Editor, TV, Events & Picks, People

Tuesday, September 15 at 2:00 pm PT | 5:00 pm ET, NBC: Line of Fire

Featuring: Joshua Safran, Creator, Writer & Executive Producer; Ben Spector, Executive Producer; Peter Krause, 'Mike Hollingsworth'; Hope Davis, 'Jane Hollingsworth'; Kat Cunning, 'Clare Hollingsworth'; Tommy O'Brien, 'Micah Hollingsworth'; Taylor Bloom, 'Russ Hollingsworth'; and Charlie Barnett

Moderator: Chris Murphy, Staff Writer, Vanity Fair

Tuesday, September 15 at 3:00 pm PT | 6:00 pm ET, Netflix: The Gentlemen

Featuring: Theo James, 'Eddie Horniman' and Kaya Scodelario, 'Susie Glass'

Moderator: Reshma Gopaldas

Tuesday, September 15 at 4:00 pm PT | 7:00 pm ET, OWN: Ready to Love: Chicago

Featuring: Thomas 'Nephew Tommy' Miles, Host

Moderator: Okla Jones, Senior Entertainment Editor, Essence

Tuesday, September 15 at 5:00 pm PT | 8:00 pm ET, Peacock: The Paper

Featuring: Greg Daniels, Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer & Director; Michael Koman, Co-Creator, Executive Producer & Writer; Alex Edelman, 'Adam Cooper' & Writer; Eric Rahill, 'Travis Bienlien' & Writer; and Mo Welch, 'Kimberly Wilson' & Writer

Moderator: Steven Weintraub, Editor In Chief, Collider

Tuesday, September 15 at 6:00 pm PT | 9:00 pm ET, USA: The Rainmaker

Featuring: Milo Callaghan, 'Rudy Baylor'; P.J. Byrne, 'Deck Shifflet'; Lana Parrilla, 'Jocelyn 'Bruiser' Stone'; Madison Iseman, 'Sarah Plankmore'; Merle Dandridge, 'Amanda Vonn'; Karen Bryson, 'Dot Black'; Austin Nichols, 'Tom Cassady'; Liam O'Halloran, 'Boone McCready'; and Michael Seitzman, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer & Director

Moderator: Erin Lim Rhodes, Host & Correspondent, E! News

For more updates on the complete list of programming for PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, visit paleyfest.org.

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