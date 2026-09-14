THE SHARDS: Thom Rescues Susan From The Trawler, But Questions Linger

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FX posted a new scene from THE SHARDS in which Susan, played by Kaia Gerber, is attacked in her own bedroom by a figure seemingly identified as The Trawler. Thom, played by Graham Campbell, arrives just in time to fight off the intruder and save her, but the clip leaves open two pressing questions: if Thom drove off the attacker, where did that person go, and how did Thom manage to get to Susan's room so quickly in the first place.

The scene, drawn from the show's ninth episode, places Gerber's Susan at the center of a moment of real physical danger for the first time this season. Susan has repeatedly anchored group scenes throughout THE SHARDS, from a tense game night interrupted by news of another Trawler victim to a homecoming makeover session with Debbie. This time, she is the direct target of the violence that has loomed over the series.

Thom's timely appearance also raises fresh suspicion about his role in the unfolding mystery. Campbell's character has been a steady presence across the social circle at the heart of the show, appearing alongside Susan, Debbie and Robert in earlier scenes built around the group's everyday routines. His unexplained speed in reaching Susan's bedroom now positions him as a figure whose motives and knowledge of the attack deserve closer scrutiny.

The attack follows another recent violent turn on the series, in which Terry Schaffer was pushed over a banister and nearly killed, leaving six characters, including Susan and Thom, as possible suspects. With the Trawler's identity still unconfirmed and Thom's sudden arrival unexplained, the show continues tightening its list of characters who may be more involved in the killings than they appear.

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