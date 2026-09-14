DARK MATTER Season 2: The Dessens Find a World That's Too Good to Be True

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Apple TV posted a new scene from DARK MATTER Season 2 centered on Jason Dessen and his family after they land in a new version of reality that initially appears almost too good to be true. As the clip makes clear, there is always a catch, though this time it might not be such a bad thing for the Dessens.

DARK MATTER is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen, alongside Jennifer Connelly. Season one followed Jason, a physicist, professor and family man, after he was abducted off a Chicago street into an alternate version of his own life, sending him through a mind-bending series of realities as he tried to find his way home.

Season two picks up with the Dessens attempting to settle into a quiet, safe existence, only for that stability to be threatened once again. The series also features Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel.

The new footage follows an earlier Season 2 clip in which the family was forced to run again after a brief period of calm, detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report on DARK MATTER Season 2. Jimmi Simpson has also spoken about playing multiple versions of his character Ryan Holder on the show's official podcast, discussing how the multiverse premise shapes his performance across the series.

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