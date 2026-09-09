Kaya Scodelario Teases THE GENTLEMEN Season 2 'Mafia Magic' and Romance Plot

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Kaya Scodelario appeared on TODAY to discuss the highly anticipated second season of Netflix's THE GENTLEMEN, offering a glimpse of what she called the show's "mafia magic" while addressing fan speculation about her character's love life. Asked about a potential romance, Scodelario joked that her character "doesn't have time to stop and snog him even if he does look like Theo James."

During the appearance, Scodelario also weighed in on rumors that Meghan Markle could make an appearance in the series, though she did not confirm any casting details. The conversation extended beyond the show itself, with Scodelario opening up about living with dyslexia, giving viewers a more personal side of the interview alongside the show talk.

The segment centered largely on building anticipation for season two, with Scodelario teasing plot elements without giving away major reveals. Her comments about the show's tone and her character's priorities suggest a season that keeps the focus on action and intrigue over romantic subplots.

Scodelario's willingness to discuss her dyslexia added a candid moment to the TODAY appearance, giving the interview a personal dimension beyond promotional talk about the Netflix series.

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