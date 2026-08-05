EXPEDITION X to Return for New Season on Discovery Channel

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EXPEDITION X is set to return for a new season on Discovery Channel, with adventurer Josh Gates, scientist Phil Torres and paranormal investigator Heather Amaro investigating a series of cases where history, folklore and the supernatural intersect. The season premiere, presented in two parts, follows Torres and Amaro to Nottingham, England, where they examine reports of ghostly apparitions and unexplained phenomena tied to the Robin Hood legend, exploring sites including the city's underground cave systems, medieval dungeons, Newstead Abbey and Sherwood Forest.

A wave of eerie encounters and mind-bending paranormal mysteries fuels a brand-new season of EXPEDITION X, returning Wednesday, August 19 at 9PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. From the haunting legend of New Mexico's elusive Skinwalkers to ghost-filled battlefields and England's mysterious medieval folklore, adventurer Josh Gates teams up with scientist Phil Torres and paranormal investigator Heather Amaro to investigate shocking stories where history, myth and the supernatural collide.

In a special two-part season premiere, Heather Amaro and Phil Torres travel to Nottingham, England – home to the famed Robin Hood legend – to explore if centuries of bloodshed have left behind a terrifying paranormal legacy. After reviewing reports of mysterious figures, ghostly apparitions and unexplained phenomena, the team investigates several notorious hotspots including Nottingham's centuries-old underground cave systems, medieval dungeons, Newstead Abbey and the depths of Sherwood Forest itself. As evidence mounts, Amaro and Torres confront a haunting question: are the legends of Robin Hood and Sherwood Forest rooted in history, folklore, or something far more sinister?

Later this season, the team ventures into one of the Navajo Nation's most notoriously cursed valleys to investigate chilling encounters with the elusive Skinwalker, joining forces with a local expert to explore a cave rumored to be the creature's lair. They also uncover reports of aggressive paranormal activity across Guam's historic World War II battlefields, where echoes of the island's violent past still linger. Then, in a special mission honoring America's 250th birthday, the team reunites with paranormal investigator Jack Osbourne to track Revolutionary War spirits believed to still roam the war-torn battlegrounds surrounding the Brandywine River.

Later in the season, Jack Osbourne is set to rejoin the team for an investigation centered on the Revolutionary War, according to the announcement. Other cases planned for the season include an examination of New Mexico's Skinwalker legend and other reports of paranormal activity at historic battlefields.

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