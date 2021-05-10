PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME Returns to HGTV May 26

Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will rework humdrum houses into enduring family dream homes in the new season of popular HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. Premiering Wednesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the fresh episodes, which also will be available to stream the same day on discovery+, will follow the Brothers as they unlock a home's full potential through renovation and redesign to create the perfect place that families won't want to leave. With reimagined floorplans, creative storage solutions, stunning kitchen and main bedroom suite reveals, the Brothers will reignite homeowners' passion for their forever home.

Fans are invited to stay connected with PROPERTY BROTHERS: FOREVER HOME on HGTV's digital platforms. Each new episode will be available on HGTV GO on Wednesdays beginning May 26. Viewers also can visit HGTV.com/PropertyBrothersForeverHome for exclusive show content and follow @HGTV and #propertybrothers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and Jonathan @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew as executive producers.

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 84 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.