PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Returning to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of the iconic film’s 20th anniversary this year, Focus Features is re-releasing PRIDE & PREJUDICE nationwide in a special theatrical event starting on April 20th. Tickets are now available here for the Jane Austen adaptation, which was a global hit with audiences of all ages and earned four Academy Award® nominations, becoming one of the most beloved romance films of all time.

In addition to the theatrical event, the film’s 20th anniversary will be celebrated with a new line of merchandise. Focus is also partnering with Decca Records for the long-awaited vinyl release of the Academy Award-nominated Pride & Prejudice soundtrack, composed by Dario Marianelli and performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet, to be released later this spring in multiple formats.

Originally released in 2005, from acclaimed director Joe Wright and writer Deborah Moggach, PRIDE & PREJUDICE grossed over $122 million at the global box office. The film’s cast includes Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn, and Rosamund Pike, as well as Carey Mulligan in her film debut.

Adapted from Jane Austen’s timeless masterwork, PRIDE & PREJUDICE brings a modern sensibility to one of the greatest love stories of all time. When Elizabeth Bennet (Knightley) meets the handsome Mr. Darcy (Mathew Macfadyen), she believes he is THE LAST MAN ON EARTH she could ever marry. But as their lives become intertwined, she finds herself captivated by the very person she swore to loathe for all eternity. It is a classic tale of love and misunderstanding that sparkles with romance, wit, and emotional force. Watch the anniversary trailer below.

Comments