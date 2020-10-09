PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Writer/Producer Joseph Dougherty to Appear on the PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 14 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 20 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview writer/executive producer/director Joseph Dougherty on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.



Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Someone to Watch Over Me, in which, among other things, Hanna confronts Caleb and slaps Jenna; Aria's parents nearly find out about Ezra; Spencer's mom tells Spencer the police have new evidence against her; and Emily and Paige reconcile.



Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's loving, bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered, caring mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's conservative, protective mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.



Dougherty was a writer (34 episodes) and executive producer on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017, and he directed four episodes. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

DETAILS:



WHO:

• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples

• Special Guest: Joseph Dougherty

• Announcer: Ned Mochel

• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman

• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford



WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 and on demand thereafter



WHERE:

prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.

