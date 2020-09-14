Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS Writer/Producer Bryan M. Holdman to Appear on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Sep. 14, 2020  
Tune in on Wednesday, Sept. 16 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 16 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview writer/producer Bryan M. Holdman on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.

Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Je Suis Une Amie, in which (among other things) Emily and Paige compete for the anchor leg of the big swim race; Caleb calls in his favor with a guilty Hanna as she tries to deter Aria from asking too many questions about Ella's ticket to the museum opening; and Spencer takes on the task of tutoring Toby in French to try to get some answers.

Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's loving, bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered, caring mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's conservative, protective mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.

Holdman was a writer/producer on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

DETAILS:

WHO:
• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples
• Special Guest: Bryan M. Holdman
• Announcer: Ned Mochel
• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman
• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford

WHEN:
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 and on demand thereafter

WHERE:
prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.



