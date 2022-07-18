Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

POWERPUFF GIRLS & FOSTER'S HOME FOR IMAGINARY FRIENDS to Be Rebooted

The Powerpuff Girls reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original series while Foster's Home will return as a Pre-school series.

Jul. 18, 2022  
Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) has begun development work to reboot THE POWERPUFF GIRLS and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. Emmy® Award-winning creator, producer, and director Craig McCracken, who first began his career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons 30 years ago in 1992, is attached to develop both projects.

Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe said: "The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up. Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he's bringing two of his greatest works in THE POWERPUFF GIRLS and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio."

The Powerpuff Girls reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original series as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats. The original series debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998, earned two Emmyâ Awards and countless animation honors throughout its 78-episode run. THE POWERPUFF GIRLS centers on three sugar-coated superheroes - Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup - whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch, and saving the world before bedtime.

The beloved Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will return as an original preschool animated series welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends. But DON'T let their young age fool you, this new lot is just as silly and playful as the original bunch. The original series ran for six critically acclaimed and award-winning seasons on Cartoon Network. During its run it earned six Emmy awards and has since been acknowledged by Entertainment Weekly as one of the best shows that aired on Cartoon Network.

Sarah Fell (VP, Original Kids and Family Animation, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe) will oversee development of both projects at the studio which is currently in production on The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe and the highly anticipated The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! (wt) and The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series (wt) for HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Recently announced development include a stop-motion animated reboot of Wacky Races starring Dastardly and Muttley.

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe is WarnerMedia's flagship animation studio within EMEA. Based in London, the studio is home to quality local productions distributed worldwide including The Amazing World of Gumball, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe, and Elliott from Earth. Its content has been honored with BAFTA, Emmy, Emile, Annie, Prix Jeunesse, Rockie and Annecy awards.



