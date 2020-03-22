POSE, CHICAGO MED, CHICAGO FIRE & More Donate Medical Supplies to Hospitals Amid the Current Health Crisis
Deadline has reported that FX's Pose, NBC's Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are among the current wave of television shows donating their medical supplies to hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.
ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor were also among the shows donating masks, gowns and gloves to medical workers and hospitals in need.
Ryan Murphy posted on Instagram about Pose's donation efforts:
On my FX series POSE, one of our regular sets and locations is a hospital where in season 3 (spoiler) Blanca works as an AIDS/hiv counselor. Today we donated all our prop supplies to Mount Sinai hospital to help nurses and doctors battling the Covid outbreak. Let's all keep giving when and where and how we can. More to come...