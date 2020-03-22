POSE, CHICAGO MED, CHICAGO FIRE & More Donate Medical Supplies to Hospitals Amid the Current Health Crisis

Deadline has reported that FX's Pose, NBC's Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are among the current wave of television shows donating their medical supplies to hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read the full story HERE.

ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Station 19 and The Good Doctor were also among the shows donating masks, gowns and gloves to medical workers and hospitals in need.

Ryan Murphy posted on Instagram about Pose's donation efforts:





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You