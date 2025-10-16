POP CULTURE JEOPARDY! Moving to Netflix for Season 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix and Sony Pictures Television have announced the return of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, bringing the popular quiz show's second season from Amazon exclusively to Netflix. Deadline reports that Colin Jost is in talks to return to his hosting duties for the upcoming season. The first season concluded this past March.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the exciting and ever-changing world of pop culture. Contestants compete on teams to test their knowledge on a variety of categories as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! captivated an audience with its fun and energetic game play, building on the beloved franchise and offering fans an opportunity to test their zeitgeist knowledge,” said Suzanne Prete, President, Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the exemplary team at Netflix, to bring more episodes to our passionate and loyal viewers.”

Contestants interested in applying to compete can go here to find out more. Pop Culture Jeopardy! season two will premiere on Netflix in 2026. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Multiple Emmy Award winner Michael Davies serves as executive producer.