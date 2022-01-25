Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: Netflix Shares PIECES OF HER First Looks & Release Date

The series is set to debut on March 3.

Jan. 25, 2022  

Netflix has released of first look photos from the new drama series Pieces of Her. The series is set to debut on March 3.

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling novel, in a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

The cast includes Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O'Quinn.

