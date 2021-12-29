Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: Check Out New Photos From the Harry Potter Reunion Special

The new reunion special will premiere January 1 on HBO Max.

Dec. 29, 2021  

The Max Original retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson will reunite, together with other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films.

In celebration of the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.

The new special features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Check out new photos from the special below!

Photo Credit: Nick Wall

Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson

The cast of Harry Potter

Gary Oldman and Daniel Radcliffe

Helena Bonham Carter and Gary Oldman

Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter

Evanna Lynch, Emma Watson, and Bonnie Wright

The cast of Harry Potter

Evanna Lynch and Alfred Enoch

Emma Watson and Robbie Coltrane


