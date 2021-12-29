PHOTOS: Check Out New Photos From the Harry Potter Reunion Special
The new reunion special will premiere January 1 on HBO Max.
The Max Original retrospective special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, invites fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson will reunite, together with other esteemed cast members and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films.
In celebration of the anniversary of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, this unique television event includes brand new cast discussions, insights from the creative team behind the magic, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.
The new special features Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.
Check out new photos from the special below!
Photo Credit: Nick Wall
Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe
Emma Watson
The cast of Harry Potter
Gary Oldman and Daniel Radcliffe
Helena Bonham Carter and Gary Oldman
Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter
Evanna Lynch, Emma Watson, and Bonnie Wright
The cast of Harry Potter
Evanna Lynch and Alfred Enoch
Emma Watson and Robbie Coltrane