PHILLY REIGN from Mary J. Blige To Premiere on USA Network

Deadline reports that Mary J. Blige's drug queenpin drama has been put into development at the USA Network. Blige may appear on the show in a supporting role.

Philly Reign is inspired by the life of Thelma Wright. Her memoir, With Eyes From Both Sides: Living My Life In and Out of the Game, is the source material for the series.

The drama showcases the crimes one woman committed in the name of real love. From suburban housewife to drug queenpin in under five years, the death of Wright's husband left her two choices: let her family starve - or take over THE FAMILY business. With equal parts grit and grace, she forces her way to the top of the international drug game to build one of the largest cocaine and heroin operations of the 1980's.

Mary J. Blige was nominated for Academy Awards for best supporting actress and best original song for "Mudbound" in 2017. She is an iconic singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist, and has won nine Grammy awards.

Read the original story on Deadline.





