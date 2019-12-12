PBS to Premiere New Six-Part Crime Drama VIENNA BLOOD

A thrilling new murder mystery series set in the first decade of the 1900s in Vienna from acclaimed screenwriter Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Deep State, Jericho) and based on the best-selling novels by Frank Tallis, VIENNA BLOOD premieres on six consecutive Sundays, January 19-February 23, 2020, 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS App.

1900s Vienna: a hotbed of philosophy, Science and art, where cultures and ideas are espoused in the city's grand cafes and opera houses. Yet beneath the genteel glamour, nationalism and anti-Semitism are on the rise. Max Liebermann is a brilliant young English-born Jewish student of the controversial psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud. Eager to study actual criminal activity, he is paired with the skeptical Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt, who is struggling to solve a series of particularly gruesome murders. Between Max's extraordinary understanding of human behavior and deviance, and Oscar's practical experience, the two become an unlikely detective duo, called on to solve Vienna's most baffling cases.

"At PBS, we love bringing dramas, rich in texture and intrigue, to our audiences, and we're delighted to add this series to our lineup," said Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President of Program Scheduling at PBS. "VIENNA BLOOD is a compelling whodunit that captivated us from the start. Our viewers will find themselves transported to turn-of-the-century Vienna, working to uncover the mystery alongside Max Liebermann and Oskar Rheinhardt, at a time when conventional thinking is being challenged and new discoveries are being made. We think VIENNA BLOOD will become a new audience favorite."

Filmed on location, VIENNA BLOOD stars Matthew Beard as Max; Beard is best known for his performances in The Imitation Game, And When Did you Last See Your Father?, and for his Tony-nominated Broadway performance in Skylight. The series also stars Austrian actor Juergen Maurer as Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt. Episodes are directed by Academy Award® and Emmy® nominee Robert Dornhelm (Anne Frank: The Whole Story) and Umut Dağ (Cracks in Concrete). VIENNA BLOOD is produced by Endor Productions and MR Film in co-production with RED ARROW Studios International, ZDF Germany and ORF (Austria), with the assistance of Fernsehfonds Austria, Film Fonds Vienna and Kultur Niederöesterreich.

VIENNA BLOOD will stream concurrent with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS Video App, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast. PBS station members will be available to view all episodes via Passport (contact your local PBS station for details).





