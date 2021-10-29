PBS to Debut DEAN MARTIN & FRANK SINATRA FAMILY CHRISTMAS SHOW

Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, along with their respective families, joined together for this memorable Christmas celebration filmed in 1967, and not seen in its entirety since its original airing on December 21, 1967.

In addition to more than a dozen holiday classics, Frank and Dean give viewers a special present: a medley of many of their most beloved songs. They're joined by an all-star cast of friends and family: Nancy Sinatra, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Tina Sinatra, Claudia Martin, Craig Martin, Dean Paul Martin, Deana Martin, Gail Martin, Gina Martin, Ricci Martin, Jeanne Martin (Mrs. Dean Martin) and Sammy Davis, Jr. THE DEAN MARTIN AND FRANK SINATRA FAMILY CHRISTMAS SHOW is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, October 29, 2021.

As a special treat for viewers, new interviews with Nancy and Tina Sinatra and Gail and Deana Martin taped at Capitol Records Studio A are featured in the 90-minute version of the program.

The special is brimming over with fan favorites, including solos by Dean ("I'll Be Home for Christmas"), Frank ("Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"), Nancy Sinatra (a special holiday version of "These Boots Are Made for Walking"); and Gail Martin ("Santa Claus Is Coming To Town").

Dean and Frank duet on a medley of their hits like "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," "Pennies From Heaven," "A Foggy Day," "The Lady Is a Tramp," "All of Me" and more. Fathers Dean and Frank perform with sons Dean-Paul Martin and Frank Sinatra, Jr. on "How Do You Talk to Your Dad?" and with daughters Deana Martin and Tina Sinatra on "Do, Re, Mi." And the entire cast joins in on "There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays" and a medley of beloved Christmas carols, including "Deck The Halls," "O Little Town Of Bethlehem," "Joy To The World" and "Silent Night."

Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. The three-time Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures.

Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Frank Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. He remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts.