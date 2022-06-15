PAM & TOMMY Sets DVD Release Date

The scandalous drama that set the Internet down a new path, "Pam & Tommy" arrives August 9 on DVD from Lionsgate.

The daring series created by Robert Siegel (The Wrestler, Big Fan) features Lily James (Cinderella, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Sebastian Stan (Captain American: The Winter Solider, The Covenant), Seth Rogen (This Is the End, Superbad), Nick Offerman ("The Great North," "Parks and Recreation"), and Taylor Schilling (The Lucky One, "Orange Is the New Black").

Set in THE WILD WEST early days of the Internet, "Pam & Tommy" is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple's home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997.

A love story, crime caper, and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology, and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current reality-TV era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.