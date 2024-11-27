PADDINGTON IN PERU Moves 2025 U.S. Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Despite already having debuted in the UK, Paddington in Peru will be taking even longer to arrive across the pond.

According to Variety, the third installment in the fan-favorite franchise has shifted its 2025 US release date nearly a month from January 17 to February 14. The release now coincides with Presidents' Day weekend, meaning families can enjoy the film while students are out of school. This also means that the film will open on the same day as Captain America: Brave New World. The Dougal Wilson-directed film was released in the UK on November 8, 2024.

The new movie brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

The cast of the film includes Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer (who replaces Sally Hawkins as Mary Brown), Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Jim Broadbent. Rachel Zegler was originally cast to play the new character of Gina Gabot but, during the SAG-AFTRA strikes, was replaced with Carla Tous.Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton once again lend their voices to the roles of Paddington and Aunt Lucy, respectively.

Comments