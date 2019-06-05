Oxygen to Premiere A LIE TO DIE FOR on June 23

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, uncovers the extreme lengths individuals will go to keep their lies hidden when "A Lie to Die For" premieres on Sunday, June 23 at 8pm ET/PT.

These lies are so significantly life changing, that people are willing to kill in order to protect the truth from getting out. In each stand-alone episode, viewers will follow the twists and turns investigators take as they dissect how each complex lie turned into a horrific tragedy.

In the premiere episode, "A Marriage Bed of Lies," high school sweethearts, Mark Hacking and Lori Soares, were celebrating many milestones: their fifth wedding anniversary, Lori's pregnancy, and Mark being accepted into medical school in North Carolina. But as Mark and Lori were preparing for their big move, their dream life suddenly turned into a nightmare. Shockingly, it was revealed that Mark was living a complete lie, and none of his achievements were real. When confronted with the truth, he took matters into his own hands by shooting Lori and disposing of her body, lying to authorities, and leaving countless unanswered questions. What pushed him over the edge to commit this crime, and what was his true motive?

"A Lie to Die For" is produced by Wilshire Studios with Jim Lindsay serving as Executive Producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories