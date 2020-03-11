Oxygen Greenlights New Shows Including True Crime Projects From Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality, true-crime programming, expands its original slate with projects from true-crime enthusiasts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, and BuzzFeed News - greenlights include: "Exhumed," "The Jane Doe Murders," "The Case Died with Her," and a season two pickup of "Injustice with Nancy Grace," it was announced today by Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Oxygen and E! Production.

"We're excited to announce the greenlight of these new and returning series that feature super compelling topics and key voices from within the genre," said Aissa. "In 2020, Oxygen is increasing its original programming by double digits, maintaining our commitment in delivering premium true-crime content for our passionate fanbase of armchair detectives."

"As diehard true crime fans, we are thrilled to be partnering with Oxygen on 'Exhumed,'" said Executive Producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. "We cannot wait to dig into these fascinating cases and showcase how exhumations have been crucial in solving crimes and bringing closure to families across America."

Oxygen viewers spend more time watching than audiences on any other cable network - the network ranks #1 to date for length of tune across all key demos, up double digits since its 2017 rebrand. In 2019, Oxygen generated nearly 113 million live streams and over 68 million on-demand views across all platforms (dMVPD, TV Everywhere, STB and YouTube), up triple digits from the year prior. Additionally, Oxygen.com continues to rank as the #1 most popular crime website out of its competitive set.



Oxygen Greenlights:

"Exhumed"

Produced by Milojo Productions with Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Albert Bianchini serving as executive producers. Wendy Greene also serves as executive producer and Christopher Sgueglia as co-executive producer.

In each self-contained episode, "Exhumed" examines a gripping murder case in which unearthing a victim's body is the vehicle in solving the twisted crime. Viewers are provided with a 360-degree look at the exhumation from the emotional lens of a distraught family and the strategic perspective of the investigators assigned to the puzzling case. Featuring stylized re-creations, haunting archival footage and powerful interviews with those closest to the cases, each episode will feature a suspenseful exhumation that has led to shocking new breakthroughs, unexpected plot-twists, and ultimately, justice being served.

"The Jane Doe Murders"

Produced by MY Entertainment with Michael Yudin, Joe Townley, Mark Marabella and Yolanda McClary serving as executive producers.

In the U.S. alone, there are nearly 40,000 open cases where a victim of a violent crime remains unidentified - bodies without names and loved ones never returned to their families. Without identification there can be no justice for the victims' families and cases often go unsolved. But now, thanks to ground-breaking new forensic technology, investigators are able to bring a victim's face to life and uncover new evidence. In the new special "The Jane Doe Murders," renowned crime scene investigator Yolanda McClary will delve into an active case from Polk County, Oregon. In the special, Yolanda works alongside Polk County investigators as they work tirelessly until the Jane Doe's identity is revealed and in hopes of putting together the pieces of what happened.

"The Case Died With Her"

Produced by Pulse Films and BuzzFeed News with Jon Alwen, Marisa Clifford, Dan Baglio, and Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale, Karolina Waclawiak and Charlotte Simms serving as executive producers.

In this new special, legal commentator and former prosecutor Loni Coombs dives into the case of Emilie Morris, a woman in her 30's who suffered an untimely death just after bringing charges against Jim Wilder for sexually inappropriate behavior when she was a minor. Drawn from extensive reporting in 2018 by then BuzzFeed News national reporter Jessica Testa, the special follows Emilie's sister Andrea and mother Joan on their emotional crusade in gaining closure and understanding. While various systems failed Emilie, her family is dedicated to shedding light on the effects of child sexual abuse with hopes of making things right for Emilie and for women everywhere.



"Injustice with Nancy Grace" Season Two

Produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, an Industrial Media company, in conjunction with KT Studios and TAP Inc., with Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Nancy Grace, John Terenzio, Stephanie Lydecker and showrunner Haylee Vance serving as executive producers.

Season two of the acclaimed series, "Injustice with Nancy Grace," will once again captivate viewers as Grace lends her expertise as a former prosecutor, journalist and victim of a violent crime herself, to bring her unique perspective to dramatic and mysterious murder stories. Through archival footage, first-hand interviews and cinematic recreations, each riveting episode will examine cases that illustrate the many and varied failures, biases and shortcomings of a sometimes-flawed legal system, and the ways in which law enforcement, communities and victims' families forge a path forward in seeking justice.

Source: LOT Ranking: Nielsen. 2020TD vs 2017. Live. Mon-Sun 6a-6a. P18-49, F18-49, F25-54 & P2+. Includes all cable networks that air 100% in total day, excludes children's programming. #1 Crime Website: comScore, Key Measures, Desktop 2+ and Total Mobile 13+, Multi-Platform, Jan 2020, P18-49 and Total Audience. Crime competitive set: oxygen.com, lawnewz.com, investigationdiscovery.com, the-line-up.com, crimeonline.com, thesmokinggun.com, and crimewatchdaily.com; Please note: monthly unique data sometimes unavailable due to sites not meeting minimum thresholds in comScore. Bolded sites included in Jan 2020 data.) Live/VOD Streaming: DAVD (via Rentrak, Youtube Analytics, Adobe Analytics, dMVPDs including AT&T TV Now, Hulu Live, Sling TV, Youtube TV, Playstation Vue, fuboTV; full year 2019 vs full year 2018, digital platforms include: STB, TVE, dMVPD, and OVD, includes live and VOD full-episode starts.





Related Articles View More TV Stories