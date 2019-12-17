Oscar-Winner, Howard Shore, Talks Music, Spirituality & Destiny On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Three-time Oscar winner, Howard Shore, will be Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. He will be talking about his new score for Francois Girard's THE SONG OF NAMES.

Decca Classics is releasing the soundtrack to the new film based on the award-winning novel by Norman LeBrecht, THE SONG OF NAMES. The recording features music composed by Howard Shore and violin passages performed by Australian-Taiwanese violinist Ray Chen.

Sony Pictures Classics' THE SONG OF NAMES stars Tim Roth and Clive Owen in an emotional story about friendship, betrayal, revelations and reconciliation that unfolds over a half-century. The film takes place on the eve of World War II when a young violinist disappears without a trace. Ten years later, his brother goes on a journey to find the violinist. He eventually learns that his brother has changed in ways that he never could have imagined. Throughout the movie, though, music plays a central role evoking the emotional journey of the two friends.

Howard Shore is one of today's premier composers. He has been awarded three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and two Golden Globes. Through the years, he has worked extensively with major directors like David Cronenberg, Martin Scorsese and Peter Jackson. He is most well-known for his scores for THE LORD OF THE RINGS, THE HOBBIT, THE AVIATOR, GANGS OF NEW YORK, CRASH, NAKED LUNCH, SILENCE OF THE LAMBS and PHILADELPHIA.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming worldwide live on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Carter Burwell, Don McLean, Jordan Peterson, Hal Hartley, DA Pennebaker, Wendy & Lisa, Alexander Payne, Ernest Dickerson and Dionne Warwick.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You