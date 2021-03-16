Oscar-Nominated Short-Film THE PRESENT Will Be Streaming on Netflix on March 18th

"The Present", nominated for the 93rd Academy Awards for "Best Live-action short film'' category, will be streaming exclusively on Netflix on March 18th. The film is directed by the Palestinian- British director Farah Nabulsi, marking her directional debut and starring renowned actor Saleh Bakri. "The Present'' is produced by Philistine Films, and with Farah Nabulsi as the executive producer along with the producer Ossama Bawardi.

The short movie centers around a Palestinian man and his young daughter who set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift, showcasing the struggles they go through between soldiers, segregated roads, and checkpoints.

In addition to the Oscar nomination, the short film has also been nominated for Best British Short at the BAFTAs. It also won several awards at international festivals, including Audience Award at Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, Brooklyn International Film Festival and at Arab Film Festival (AFF), Festival Prize at Aesthetica Short Film Festival, Best Actor and Gold Medal at Manhattan Short Film Festival, among 20 other recognitions. It was also nominated for over 45 other awards.

"The Present" is debuting globally on Netflix (Except France and Japan, and the French language in French-speaking countries in Africa, North Africa) and will be available in Arabic with English subtitles.

Netflix's latest addition to the short Arab movies list comes as a part of its commitment to presenting Arab stories to the world, and its belief that great stories can come from anywhere.