Orlando Jones Will Star on L.A.'S FINEST

Deadline reports that Orlando Jones will recur on "L.A.'s Finest," a Spectrum series starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba.

Jones most recently starred on "American Gods."

Jones will play Marshawn Davis, a veteran of the LAPD's Internal Affairs Division who is brought in to question Syd Burnett (Union) after an investigation turns deadly. Equal parts integrity and determination, Davis quickly suspects Syd and the truth have a complicated relationship which puts her squarely in his crosshairs.

"L.A.'s Finest" follows Syd Burnett (Union) and her LAPD partner Nancy McKenna (Alba), taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules, and speed limits. Syd and Nancy became a force to be reckoned with - on the streets, and in each other's lives. Season Two finds Syd and McKenna forced to rely on each other more than ever before in both their personal and professional lives as they take on a new and deadly adversary threatening to unleash chaos on the streets of Los Angeles.

