Original Summer Drama PANDORA To Now Premiere 7/16

The CW Network announced today a new premiere date for the original summer series PANDORA, now debuting Tuesday, July 16 (8:00-9:00pm ET).

PANDORA is a sci-fi action series set in the year 2199, centering on a resourceful young woman who has lost everything but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human. When secrets about the nature of her own identity begin to surface, she must uncover the truth, and whether she will be humanity's savior or the instrument of its destruction.

PANDORA stars Priscilla Quintana ("Polaroid," "Traffik"), Oliver Dench ("Technology"), Raechelle Banno ("Home and Away") John Harlan Kim ("The Librarians"), Ben Radcliffe ("Random"), Banita Sandhu ("October"), Martin Bobb-Semple ("Free Rein") and Noah Huntley ("Free Rein"). PANDORA is executive produced by Mark A. Altman ("Castle," "The Librarians"), Steve Kriozere ("NCIS," "Necessary Roughness"), Thomas P. Vitale, Karine Martin, and Chris Philip and produced by Radioactive Fishtank, Vital Signs Entertainment and Starlings Television.

PANDORA was originally scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, July 9 (8:00-9:00pm ET).





