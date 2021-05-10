Oprah Winfrey & Prince Harry to Premiere THE ME YOU CAN'T SEE Documentary

Apple TV+ announced TODAY that "The Me You Can't See," the highly anticipated multi-part documentary series from co-creators and executive producers Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, featuring illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being, will premiere May 21 on Apple TV+.

In "The Me You Can't See," Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles. Featuring high-profile guests, alongside a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being, the series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone. The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.

"Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty," said Oprah Winfrey. "Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," said Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels-and is-very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

Co-created and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, "The Me You Can't See" is also executive produced by Harpo Productions' Terry Wood and Catherine Cyr, along with RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serving as showrunner. It is directed and executive produced by Emmy Award and Spirit Award nominee Dawn Porter ("Gideon's Army," "John Lewis: Good Trouble"), and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia ("Amy"). The series is produced by Jen Isaacson and Nell Constantinople.