Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep & More to Present at the GRAMMY Awards

Presenters revealed for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written Photo 4 SCHMIGADOON! Canceled at Apple TV+ After Season Three Was Written

Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep & More to Present at the GRAMMY Awards

Presenters have been added to the lineup for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and taking the stage will be Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, and Oprah Winfrey.

Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, SZA, and U2. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers. 

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMY Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep & More to Present at the GRAMMY Awards Photo
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep & More to Present at the GRAMMY Awards

Presenters have been added to the lineup for the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards and taking the stage will be Christina Aguilera, Samara Joy, Lenny Kravitz, Maluma, Lionel Richie, Mark Ronson, Meryl Streep, Taylor Tomlinson, and Oprah Winfrey.

2
AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center Photo
AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center

AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's directorial debut confronting stereotypes. Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who challenges the establishment's reliance on offensive tropes. Oscar-nominated film with 5 nominations. Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz. Running Time: 1 hr 57 mins. Release Year: 2023.

3
Jane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This Spring Photo
Jane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This Spring

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, NBC’s “Weakest Link” returns in April. The games begin with a “Days of our Lives” special featuring cast members Lindsay Arnold, Bryan Dattilo, Galen Gering, Tina Huang, Victoria Konefal, Martha Madison, Eric Martsolf and Zach Tinker competing to earn money for charity. 

4
Video: Prime Video Drops THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY Trailer Photo
Video: Prime Video Drops THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY Trailer

Tracee Ellis Ross (American Fiction, Black-ish), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, Fire Island), Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick, Insecure), Andrew Dismukes (Saturday Night Live), Lennon Parham (Minx), Gary Anthony Williams (Night Court), and John Waters (Hairspray) will all make appearances. Watch the video!

More Hot Stories For You

Oscar Nominated AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts CenterOscar Nominated AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center
Jane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This SpringJane Lynch Returns to WEAKEST LINK on NBC This Spring
Video: Prime Video Drops THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY TrailerVideo: Prime Video Drops THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY Trailer
Video: Disney-ESPN Drops SACRED SOIL: THE PINEY WOODS SCHOOL STORY Doc TrailerVideo: Disney-ESPN Drops SACRED SOIL: THE PINEY WOODS SCHOOL STORY Doc Trailer

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING