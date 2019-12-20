Olivia Colman Will Star in LANDSCAPERS on HBO

Variety reports that Olivia Colman will star in an upcoming HBO series called "Landscapers." Alexander Payne will direct episodes penned by Ed Sinclair.

Inspired by real events, "Landscapers" explores the lives of convicted killers Susan (Colman) and Christopher Edwards (casting TBD) and asks how this devoted and mild-mannered couple came to kill Susan's parents and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home in the U.K. Their crime remained undiscovered for over a decade.

HBO says the series is based on hours of interviews with the real-life figures behind the crime who have always maintained their innocence.

Colman currently stars as Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown." She won an Oscar for her work in "The Favourite." She's also known for playing the stepmother on Phoebe Waller-Bridge's "Fleabag."

Born and raised in Norwich, Norfolk, her career began at 16, where she held the role of Jean Brodie in a school performance of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She later attended Homerton College, University of Cambridge. Colman has appeared in numerous TV shows including Peep Show, Broadchurch and The Office. Her breakthrough film role was in Tyrannosaur in 2011, for which she went on to receive the Sundance Film Festival World Cinema Special Jury Prize for Breakout Performance. Colman rose to prominence after starring in hit ITV crime drama Broadchurch in 2013.

Read the original story on Variety.





